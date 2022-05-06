Enjoying a welcoming afternoon tea are Eric Niania (left), Sue Martin, Mark Cleary, Kate Christenson, Kate Beavon, Jocelyn Auld and Jesse Davy.

Newly appointed William Colenso College principal Jocelyn Auld was welcomed to her new appointment with an afternoon tea organised by the school's toa tauā (alumni) group co-ordinator, Sue Martin. The pair were joined by former senior staff members.

"Covid prevented a powhiri and a formal assembly to welcome her, so we thought this afternoon tea was a simple informal way to meet ex-staff," Sue says.

The group met at Adoro Cafe in Ahuriri where former pupil Jesse Day is head chef.

"He baked and served us a delightful spread for afternoon tea. Unfortunately, ex WCC principals Marilyn Scott (1993-1999) and Daniel Murfitt (2009-2020) were unable to be there."

Sue says although Daniel was not able to make it to the afternoon tea, he has met Jocelyn several times to support her transition into the role.

Senior mistress in the 1960s and 70s Helen Grant, and deputy principal Shane Hiha, who left in 2016, were also unable to attend.

"It was a very informal occasion so Jocelyn could learn more about some of the history and culture of the school. It was pleasing to have Eric Niania present at the afternoon tea who is an ex-kaumatua of the school. Jocelyn thoroughly enjoyed conversing with Eric."

Sue says Jesse shared his love of cooking and baking with the group.

"He confidently spoke of the WCC staff who inspired him and helped him on his journey in hospitality. Jesse enjoys meeting and catching up with many of his ex-teachers when they come into the cafe."

Jocelyn Auld described her afternoon tea as a delightful experience.

"It was a great opportunity for past staff to meet and mingle with present staff. The atmosphere and food provided by Jesse was exceptional and very much appreciated. Kaumatua Eric Niania assisted with bridging the past staff with the present staff. William Colenso College is one of the long-standing co-educational secondary schools in Napier and has a large range of alumni and a legacy to be proud of."