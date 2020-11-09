WATCH: Widespread flooding in Napier: State of Emergency declared

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise has declared a state of emergency in the city due to widespread flooding.

Residents are being told to shelter at home and avoid driving where possible.

"If you feel unsafe at home, self-evacuate to family and friends first. If you have no other options, evacuate to Kennedy Park at 11 Storkey Street, Marewa. If you need urgent help because you are in danger, call 111," a Hawke's Bay Emergency Management statement said.

About 100mm of rain fell between 12pm and 8pm. Photo / Paul Taylor Hawke's Bay Today

A health warning has also been issued in Napier after polluted wastewater burst through manhole covers as the city was hit by flooding.

Monday's deluge also led to a controlled release of polluted wastewater into a stream that flows into the Ahuriri estuary, to take pressure off Napier's bulging stormwater system.

About 100mm of rain fell between 12pm and 8pm on Monday, and more than 126mm was expected to fall before midnight.

Napier CBD flooded, and several slips occurred on Hospital Hill and Bluff Hill.

The rising floodwaters trapped residents in their homes, and vehicles.

Andrew and Nicole Johnston owners of Macro computers were shocked by the volume of water and thankful that their shop's rising floor saved their stock. Video Warren Buckland

A Napier City Council statement said manhole covers were beginning to lift, and the escaping water would have caused a public health risk.

The decision was taken to release pressure from the wastewater network and discharge wastewater, at 5:45 pm this evening, into the Purimu stormwater stream, which flows out to sea through the Ahuriri Estuary.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said floodwaters could carry bugs that cause disease from the ground surface and sewerage systems.



Dr Jones said people should not eat any food that had been in contact with flood waters.

"Children should be kept away from flood waters and from playing in puddles, which may have been contaminated by sewerage."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board and Mana Ahuriri were notified of the discharge.

The council's environmental team will monitor the stormwater network as well as at several other locations to provide baseline data. Testing will be ongoing for a number of days.

Earlier in the day, firefighters rescued a 75-year-old woman trapped in her flooded Lighthouse Rd, Bluff Hill home during pouring rain.

Napier's CBD was flooded by 5pm on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters elsewhere had rescued elderly residents trapped in their homes and taken them to the safer houses of family in the area, a Fenz spokeswoman said.

"We've had reports of flooding and leaking roofs, mostly in the Napier CBD," she said.

A large slip caused by heavy rain on Hospital Hill, in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

"There have been a lot of landslips along Napier Hill, and USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) are currently assessing their likely impact to houses in the area."

Cars were stranded in flooded waters and residents were urged to stay inside as roads in the city were no longer driveable.

"At one stage crews were responding to 80 calls for help in the city, mostly flooding and some leaky roofs and there were some gas leaks reported," the Fenz spokeswoman said.

"We're advising people to stay at home and keep dry. Stay inside your house."

A large landslide has also been reported near Havelock Rd, on nearby Hospital Hill.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr says the broad low pressure system currently over the North Island was expected to linger until it was pushed eastwards by a ridge of high pressure.

"From now through to later on Wednesday, parts of the North Island will see heavy rain or showers, with thunderstorms and hail possible, while strong or gale south to southeast winds affect the lower North Island," he said.

Kerr said the main area of concern is the ranges of Hawke's Bay and southern Gisborne.