Waka Kotahi engage in repairs and investigations on more Hawke's Bay highway dropouts and slips

4 minutes to read
Slumping of a roadside shoulder on State Highway 2, Dannevirke, near the intersection with Otanga Rd, has resulted in a 50km/h temporary speed restriction. Photo / Leanne Warr

A dropout on State Highway 2 near Dannevirke is now being repaired in addition to existing ones on SH5 and SH2 north of Wairoa which formed after heavy rain.

A speed restriction of 50km/h has

