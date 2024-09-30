Looking out on to Wairoa River, the wharenui caters for students, or ākonga, from local schools.

Swainson said they were so busy they did not have time to celebrate their first year and needed to focus on providing the learning environment that inspired each of their ākonga.

The pilot programme was developed for Tiaho Primary School where Swainson recognised the need for those students to understand tuakiritanga, or their identity.

Working with her mother Hinenui Lawton-Tipoki, they built a holistic approach.

Before the pilot began though, they presented the programme to local iwi organisations, providers and Ministry of Education representatives, hoping to secure funding to reduce the budget impact on the school.

“Unfortunately, while there seemed to be a lot of support for the programme, no funding was forthcoming,” Swainson said.

“The school was able to apply for funding and the pilot programme ran for three years.

“We were able to share some extremely positive outcomes with those initial iwi groups and providers as well as the Tiaho Board of Trustees and whānau.

“The emphasis is to empower ākonga to narrate their own pūrākau [stories].”

Tuakiritanga was the starting point to give students the tools to navigate their journey, so they could weather the rough patches and emerge stronger and better equipped with the right support and tools, she said.

“We wanted more than just one group of tamariki to thrive.

“For all tamariki to thrive, it is important to recognise that whānau relationships are the key to ākonga achievement.”

She believed whānau participation in the programme had been positive for the learners.

Schools had acknowledged improved engagement and attendance from those attending Te Makaro.

Kaumātua participate at the wharenui, supporting ākonga with their reading.

“They often ask when will nanny be back saying, ‘I need to tell her what I have been doing’.”

Swainson and her mother, Te Papatipu Matihiko Board member Tipoki Lawton, said this was providing wellbeing and pastoral care on another level with these different learning relationships.

The programme works with several Wairoa schools, prioritising the schools’ extracurricular events and if they fall on a Te Makaro day, ākonga are encouraged to participate in those events.

“It is unfortunate we do not have the resources to accommodate our growing waiting list but we appreciate the support of Queen Street Practice, Kahungunu Executive and other organisations like Wairoa Young Achievers Trust enabling us to provide activities outside of the classroom.”

Tipoki-Lawton said what was happening in the wharenui was what they set out to do - to restore the love of learning.

“That is Nu’s catchphrase and we see it on a daily basis.”

A whakatauki from Turi Tipoki underpins their kaupapa: Homai hoki tohou maramatanga kia kite ai mātou i te huarahi e piri atu ai Turi Tipoki.

(Give me the knowledge so that I may see the path before me.)

With a focus on literacy, conversations and oral language, there was lots of singing while they did their mahi, Swainson said.

“They have regular breaks and have to learn and accept the boundaries established for learning.

“So they don’t have their phones here.”

She and her colleague Haami Biddle high-five one another when a student forgets to collect their phone at the end of the day, and regular students smile when they see new faces nervous about handing over their phones on their first day.