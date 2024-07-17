“They are terrible people,” Lowe said.

The unwelcome visitors rifled through belongings, taking armfuls of items and emptying the freezer of meat bought on Sunday with a civil defence grant.

Gordon said social welfare had agreed to replace the meat and they were thankful. There is no insurance to cover theft of contents. “I thought it was more important to insure the house and you pay extra here for contents because the sea and river are nearby.

“We don’t know what else was taken, just that a large area that was full of stuff has gone. It does not matter to me but it does matter to them. They don’t have anything else.

On Tuesday, they were waiting to see police forensics and speculated a group might have been involved given the volume of what was taken.

“They even took the zero-alcohol beer,” Gordon said.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said he’d heard of similar incidents.

“They obviously have no conscience at all. If people in the community know any of these low-lives they should pass this on to the police. Why would you want to protect them?”

Tairāwhiti Acting Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki said there was an increased police presence in Wairoa to provide “reassurance to the community” following the flooding.

“We appreciate people are feeling particularly vulnerable at the moment and we are working with our local partners to support the Wairoa community.”

He confirmed two reports of burglaries had been received over the period at Quentin Pl and Kopu Rd addresses.

“We have deployed additional staff and have a key focus of being visible in the community. We set up a community hub where the community could speak with our officers about any concerns they may have had.

“Enquiries are being made relation to the two reports, including forensic examinations.”



