MetService has upgraded Wairoa’s heavy rain watch to a heavy rain warning, expecting 70 to 100mm.

Meteorologist Oscar Shiviti warns of potential flooding and difficult travel conditions, advising people to stay alert.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Gisborne Tairāwhiti from Tolaga Bay southwards.

MetService has upgraded the heavy rain watch for Wairoa to an orange heavy rain warning.

The warning for the Wairoa District started at 9am Thursday and will go through until midnight, with a minimal chance of being upgraded to a red warning.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said they are expecting 70 to 100mm of rain to fall during that time, with expected peaks of between 10 and 20mm of rain per hour throughout the day.

“People should be prepared for wet conditions throughout [the day],” he said.