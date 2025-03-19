Advertisement
Wairoa under heavy rain warning with 70-100mm expected

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

  • MetService has upgraded Wairoa’s heavy rain watch to a heavy rain warning, expecting 70 to 100mm.
  • Meteorologist Oscar Shiviti warns of potential flooding and difficult travel conditions, advising people to stay alert.
  • A heavy rain watch is also in place for Gisborne Tairāwhiti from Tolaga Bay southwards.

MetService has upgraded the heavy rain watch for Wairoa to an orange heavy rain warning.

The warning for the Wairoa District started at 9am Thursday and will go through until midnight, with a minimal chance of being upgraded to a red warning.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said they are expecting 70 to 100mm of rain to fall during that time, with expected peaks of between 10 and 20mm of rain per hour throughout the day.

“People should be prepared for wet conditions throughout [the day],” he said.

“There is a chance that streams and rivers might overflow, so it’s difficult travelling conditions as flooding may occur in places. People should stay alert.”

The MetService website also recommends people in Wairoa clear drains and gutters, avoid low-lying areas, and expect difficult driving conditions.

Shiviti expects the rain to last into Friday, easing off into the evening.

A heavy rain watch has also been put in place for the Gisborne Tairāwhiti region from Tolaga Bay southwards, with a moderate chance of being upgraded to a warning.

“I recommend people to stay in touch with the MetService website ... but at this stage, we’re expecting a watch and just to alert people that there is a chance for some heavier rainfalls in places.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.

