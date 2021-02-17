Wairoa rural expo to focus on wellbeing and mental health

Will to Live's Elle Perriam, 23, is on a mission to raise awareness of rural mental health and wellbeing, accompanied by her former partner's dog Jess. Photo / Supplied

Rural mental health and wellbeing is one of the main focuses of next week's East Coast Farming Expo in Wairoa, with a range of speakers to talk about their experiences.

One of those is Will to Live co-founder Elle Perriam, 23, who visited rural communities around the country to start conversations about improving mental health awareness.

Started after her partner, who was a farm worker, took his own life in 2017, Perriam said almost every person was touched by suicide at some stage.

"I had this real fire in my gut to do it and knew if I didn't do it then, it would never happen [...] so I had to make some sacrifices."

The tour also helped with the healing process and Perriam said it had helped give her closure.

The people who spoke on the tour were just "average blokes".

"They weren't stars or celebrities – just relatable and reliable blokes.

"It is more influential and inspiring than hearing from a celebrity who doesn't have the same life pressures as a farmer."

She said it gave farmers and those in rural communities an opportunity to share their stories.

"Relatability is everything – when they hear others sharing their stories it gives them the confidence and makes them comfortable to share their own story, knowing they will not be judged.

"We are all human and have emotions but the more we hold them in, the longer we suffer.

"As soon as someone comes out and it looks like they have healed, it makes their story inspiring."

Perriam said it was a cultural issue, rather than something that can be solely dealt with by the government.

"Rural New Zealanders can help rural New Zealanders.

"It comes down to New Zealand mannerisms – the 'she'll be right' thing. Everybody has to check in on their mates."

Perriam will be speaking at the Rural Women New Zealand Agri-Women's Luncheon on Thursday, February 25.

Taranaki dairy farmer turned wellbeing advocate Kane-O Brisco will also be speaking at the expo on Wednesday, February 24.

Expo event director Sue Wilson said it was a great opportunity for farmers to have a day off the farm but still look at their business.

"It is a chance to bring your staff with you and get their input into ideas that could help your farming operations while learning new things.

"You can find everything you need at the expo and the best part is you don't have to drive all the way to Mystery Creek to get access to the best."

The two-day expo will include exhibits, outdoor demonstrations and seminars aimed at sheep and beef producers with a focus on smarter farming.

More information and tickets can be purchased from eastcoastexpo.co.nz



Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7), www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

Youthline: 0800 376 633 Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm-11pm)

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

National Anxiety 24-hour helpline: 0800 269 4389

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.