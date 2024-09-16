People in the Wairoa district are being asked to complete a tuna (eel) consumption survey to help food safety researchers better understand the potential human health risks from toxins accumulating in tuna and other wild-caught species.
Lake Whakakī Trust, the New Zealand Food Safety Research Council and Cawthron Institute have worked together on a joint project funded by the Government’s Vision Mātauranga research fund since 2022 to try to address the food safety risk of toxic tuna.
Whakakī Lake Trust chairman Richard Brooking said the lake sometimes experienced blooms of toxic algae (cyanobacteria) that could lead to toxins accumulating in tuna and other species that are harvested.
The trust was granted $2.8 million of funding in 2019 — half from the Freshwater Improvement Fund and half from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.