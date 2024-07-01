On Friday morning, a team of volunteers from Taskforce Kiwi arrived to support the northern Hawke’s Bay community.
After unprecedented flooding threatening lives and property, the Wairoa Mayor Craig Little declared a state of local emergency last Wednesday.
Taskforce Kiwi (TFK) founder and national director Richard Adams said the organisation provides direct assistance by helping with physical tasks such as clearing debris and rubbish and carrying out impact assessments.
“While we have certain things that we specialise in, we’re also able to do whatever is required,” Adams said.
“One of the jobs we’ve been doing is delivering firewood, for example, because people need to be able to try and dry out their homes and need firewood to do that.”
Most TFK volunteers have served in either the Defence Force or emergency services, providing relevant skills and experience for disaster relief.
“If you come from a defence or an emergency service background, you’re very mission-focused, very outcome-focused . . . so it’s about sort of getting in and trying to try to reach those outcomes as quickly as possible,” said Adams.