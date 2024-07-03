Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wairoa flooding: Did sediment build-up in river contribute to floods?

By
4 mins to read
Mark Mitchell and Mayor Craig Little speak to the media about the flooding in Wairoa.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says sediment build-up along the Wairoa River bed has barely changed in three decades, despite residents’ concerns it may have contributed to the recent floods.

It comes as the council said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today