Mackay said Popata and his partner had achieved home ownership and were able to raise their family in a “strong stable base” in Wairoa.

“[He was] a very hard worker who spent many years in the forestry and shearing industries. He was an excellent tree feller, but his real passion for work was the shearing.

“He cut his teeth in the shearing industry on a run in an area well known for its tough going, and he wasn’t one to back down from a challenge.”

Mackay said Popata could work with anyone and formed close bonds with those around him.

“[He was] a passionate outdoorsman who loved to be out pig hunting with his dogs that he had a very strong affection for - [he] loved the ocean and its bounty, be it diving or fishing, and always providing kai for the table.”

He also said Popata strived to keep a good level of fitness through playing sport, and through his children’s sports.

“He had recently made a comeback to the rugby field after 10 years of not playing and also partook in one of his partner’s passions, of CrossFit, with her.”

Mackay said Popata could achieve anything and do it better than most when he put his mind to it.

Police inquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Darren Pritchard said on Tuesday a 27-year-old man who was a survivor of the crash that killed Popata had suffered minor injuries and had subsequently been charged with firearms offences.

He said police had earlier received a report of gunshots in Wairoa’s Clyde Domain.

“Police will continue to make inquiries into the crash – and the events leading up to the crash – on behalf of the coroner," Pritchard said.

“Our sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the deceased driver.”