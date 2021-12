The driver of the car has been taken to hospital. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has escaped serious injury after being hit by a car in Waipukurau.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Coughlan Rd about 4pm on Wednesday.

Police said the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries.

"There is a suggestion that the driver of the car may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash - they have been transported to hospital," a police spokeswoman said.