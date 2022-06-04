Voyager 2021 media awards
Waipawa Lotto ticket worth $333,333

Quick Read
Three tickets had the same winning numbers for the $1m prize on Saturday. Photo / File

A Lotto ticket sold at Waipawa BP has won a share of $1million.

The ticket is one of three to split Saturday night's Lotto First Division.

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waipawa and Porirua shared the prize.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at BP Waipawa, Paper Plus North City in Porirua and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland. Each player gets $333,333.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.