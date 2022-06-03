Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Done deal? Overwhelming support for council to buy Hawke's Bay Showgrounds

4 minutes to read
A bird's-eye view of the sprawling showgrounds on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A bird's-eye view of the sprawling showgrounds on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The Hastings District Council could have an easy decision on its hands when it meets to finalise whether to go ahead with the purchase of the sprawling Tōmoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay for $7.5 million.

Over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.