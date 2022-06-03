A bird's-eye view of the sprawling showgrounds on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A bird's-eye view of the sprawling showgrounds on the outskirts of Hastings. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council could have an easy decision on its hands when it meets to finalise whether to go ahead with the purchase of the sprawling Tōmoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay for $7.5 million.

Over 1200 public submissions have now been received around the council's proposal to purchase the 42ha showgrounds on the outskirts of Hastings.

In an overwhelming show of support, 90 per cent of submissions are in favour and about 10 per cent are against, according to council papers.

A final decision on whether to go ahead with the sale will be made during a council meeting on June 23 following "completion of the due diligence process".

The proposal is largely aimed at protecting the community green space from being sold to developers in the future.

"We were delighted with the high number of submissions received, and there was overwhelming support for our proposal to purchase the Tōmoana Showgrounds," Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says she is delighted with the huge number of submissions. Photo / NZME

"The high level of engagement confirmed to us that this important green space in our city is much-loved by our residents who recognise its important heritage, cultural and community value.

"Through the submissions and other feedback, we received some very valuable insights into its use and suggestions of what could be done with it ... this will all help inform our discussions and decision-making."

If the council approves the draft annual plan including the purchase of the showgrounds, the council's overall rates will be increased by 6.6 per cent from July 1.

The council has also flagged it is considering knocking down the long-standing but outdated grandstand at the showgrounds if it becomes the new owner.

The proposal to buy the showgrounds was first announced in March and the council has reached a conditional agreement with the current owner, Hawke's Bay A&P Society, to buy it for $7.5 million.

The grandstand at the showgrounds could be demolished if the Hastings District Council becomes the new owner. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay A&P Society, which has owned the site for over 100 years, told Hawke's Bay Today in December it was struggling to cover the costs of maintaining the showgrounds.

It was revealed last year that a developer had put forward a proposal to turn a large portion of the showgrounds into residential housing.

However, the developer withdrew its proposal following widespread backlash about the plans.

Submissions received on the showgrounds during the past couple of months included 359 responses through a website survey, 776 return slips from the consultation document, and 85 feedback forms from two Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market engagement sessions.

The showgrounds play host to numerous big events including the Hawke's Bay A&P Show, the weekly Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, rural field days, the Hawke's Bay Fiesta of Lights, and big concerts.

It also stages the annual Horse of the Year event - the largest equestrian show in New Zealand which is worth millions to the local economy - and a big celebration is planned at the site this month during the new Matariki public holiday.

Under council ownership, those events and attractions will continue.

The council will also finalise its annual plan for 2022-23 before the end of June, which sets out where it will spend its money during the next 12 months.