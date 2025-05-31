A new mental health crisis respite facility, Waiorua, has opened in Hastings. Inset, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd attended the opening.

A new mental health crisis respite facility, Waiorua, has opened in Hastings. Inset, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd attended the opening.

A mental health crisis respite facility has officially opened in Hastings, aiming to ease the pressure on emergency departments in the region.

The high number of patients absconding from overwhelmed EDs across the country hit the headlines this week, and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd said the new service would help address this issue in Hawke’s Bay.

“Having a respite care ... helps our frontline and our hospitals ... but it also provides the necessary support that we need to wrap around people that are struggling with mental health and addiction.”

The project, Waiorua – Crisis Respite, was started under the Labour Government.

“It happened under our Government ... it certainly takes some drive and action to deliver and it’s fantastic that we’ve got a really good outcome today,” Wedd said.