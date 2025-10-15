Waimārama Beach: New gate to be installed as vehicle ban saga drags on

The existing bylaw area for Waimarama Beach in force from late October to late April. Photo / HDC

Changes to the bylaw have been proposed in recent years, including potentially extending it all year round for safety reasons.

However, it has remained unchanged to date, largely due to differing views and feedback from beach users.

Last year, a community-led Waimārama Working Group was established to help address the ongoing issue.

That group is behind the new gate trial, which is being supported by the Hastings District Council.

The gate will be introduced at the end of Arini Rd from Labour Weekend.

It will not be locked, and a camera is being installed beside it to record vehicle movements.

However, neither the gate nor the camera will be used for enforcement purposes, and are instead aimed at discouraging motorists on the beach.

“The Waimārama Working Group is asking that cars, utes and motorbikes are kept off the beach at all times,” reads a council statement about the initiative.

“Quad bikes used to carry fishing gear are the exception to the request; noting that when the bylaw is active, they can only use the gate to access the beach north of Pouhokio Stream.

“This working group’s request cannot be enforced, as driving on the beach is allowed outside the bylaw area and bylaw hours.

“Rather, it is hoped the gate and its safety message sign will discourage drivers from taking vehicles on the beach.”

HDC chief executive Nigel Bickle said the council supported the gate initiative as a way for the community to test solutions.

The camera will provide information on how the community responds, which will be used by the council during another review of the vehicle ban bylaw next year.

Working group chair and Waimārama resident Sophie Siers encouraged all beach users to support the initiative.

“By working together, we can make the beach a place where our families, fishers and visitors all feel safe and welcome.”

The gate is being funded by the council, which has a wider programme of installing gates that can be locked if needed at Hastings beaches.

Any vehicles on the beach must be warranted and registered, drivers must be licensed, and the maximum speed is 20km/h.