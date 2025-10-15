Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Waimārama Beach: New gate to be installed as vehicle ban saga drags on

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Waimārama Beach is a popular destination in the summer. Photo / Warren Buckland

Waimārama Beach is a popular destination in the summer. Photo / Warren Buckland

A gate trial is being introduced at one of Hawke’s Bay’s most popular beaches, amid ongoing debate about whether or not to extend a beach ban for vehicles.

The gate will be installed at the end of Arini Rd at the end of this month to discourage vehicles from driving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save