Waihi Falls: Exploring a hidden gem near Dannevirke

The Waihi Falls, as pretty as a postcard after spring rain. Photo / Henry Shields

Waihi Falls is one of those places that could be considered a hidden gem.

Not many people know about this quiet, lovely spot not far from the Dannevirke township. Unless they're locals, of course.

I certainly didn't know about it until about a year ago and when I moved to Dannevirke a few months ago, I had full intentions of visiting the spot.

It's definitely worth the visit.

The view from the top is just as spectacular as the view from the bottom. Photo / Leanne Warr

Waihi Falls was reserved in 1899 and was the first in Hawke's Bay at that time, according to an information board at the entry to the walk to the falls.

The reserve spans 22 hectares and the river falls 25 metres.

An item found in Papers Past in 1903 mentions the Borough Council discussing acquiring the reserve.

Another item from 1890 records the death of a Colonel Herrick who fell while walking on the top of the falls.

I was told the falls are spectacular after a period of rain and they weren't wrong.

I visited on a day when it had been raining overnight and while it hadn't been heavy rain, it was enough to give an idea of what they would look like after such rain.

At its peak, the water would likely fan out over the rock face. Photo / Leanne Warr

I had light rain on the drive out but it stopped after a while.

From the moment I got out of the car, I could hear them. I'm sure on days when the area's had quite a bit of rain, they'd be considerably louder.

Before you even get to the trail down to the falls, you can see them from the top and my first reaction was "Wow!"

Then again, I'm the kind of person who appreciates such a view.

Waihi Falls are a little over 40km east of Dannevirke.

To get there, you need to turn off the state highway, just before you reach the main part of town and head towards Weber.

You need to drive just over 30km to get to the main turn off and the road is a wee bit narrow in places, but at least it's wide enough for two vehicles.

If you're unfamiliar with the roads, you're better off in a fairly sturdy vehicle, rather than a car which is more designed for around town than out in the sticks, like mine.

Compact cars are not really all that compatible with rural roads, especially when you get off the sealed road and on to gravel.

But that's the opinion of someone who really isn't a fan of long drives, especially out in the sticks.

The turnoff to the falls is easy enough to spot but do keep an eye on your odometer so you know when to slow down.

Then it's a roughly 13km drive along a narrow and windy road to the turnoff to the reserve.

It's not a bad drive along the road, although there are some areas where you're driving on gravel – it's little wonder the Google Maps car hasn't recorded it.

There's an area with a tree canopy that would be lovely and shady on a sunny day, but watch out for pine cones on the road.

I'd also suggest watching out for livestock, as they do tend to wander, and if you hit any, you're more than likely to come off second best. It's not exactly a picnic for the animal either.

There is a picnic area with a table just off the car park. Tararua District Council also have a solar powered rubbish bin there, which is a fairly new innovation.

Basically the bins compact the rubbish so they can fit much more than a standard bin and honestly it makes the area a bit tidier.

Once you get on the track, there is a fenced-off viewing area where you can look down on the falls. It's pretty spectacular just from that perspective, and would be even more so with a higher flow.

The council has done a lot of work to ensure people can go down the steep track safely, but you still need to wear sturdy shoes, like sneakers, as it's not really a good track for wearing jandals and you do need to be reasonably fit, as it's quite a hard climb back up.

Unfortunately, those with mobility issues would find the trail very difficult, especially with the stairs.

Once at the bottom, it's just a short walk to the river where you can see the falls up close.

There's far more to these falls than just a steady cascade of water down the hillside.

It's a place where you can go to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a little bit of peace and quiet.

The reserve is surrounded by hills and bush, making it quite a peaceful location. Photo / Leanne Warr

There aren't too many visitors to the falls, but with the disruptions of the last two years and the drop in international travel, a lot more people are out discovering these out of the way spots and seeing what the country has to offer.

And hey, since you're in the area, why not drive the rest of the way to Pongaroa and stop in at the Pongaroa Hotel for lunch?

Don't forget there are other bush walks and scenic reserves in the area.

Kumeti Reserve

Located 21km from Dannevirke at the end of Kumeti Rd and links to Ruahine Forest Park.

Manawatu Gorge Walk

The track is from the Ashhurst end of the Gorge and finishes at the Woodville end. Walk either way. The walk takes about 4 to 5 hours with average fitness. Check out the native flora and fauna.

Mangatoro Scenic Reserve

This has a giant Totara which is said to be one of the largest in New Zealand. Situated off Ngapaeruru Rd, approximately 15km east of Dannevirke.

Pongaroa Bush Walk

The tracks off Urupa St are good for all levels of fitness and have views of Benarty, Akaroa Peak and the Beehive hill.

Ruahine Forest Park

There are several choices available, from one hour to overnight. Information is available at the Tararua i-Site Visitor Information Centre.

Tamaki Reserve

This is 18km from Dannevirke at the foot of the Ruahine Ranges. Includes bush walks and picnic areas.