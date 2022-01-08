Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Waihi Falls: Exploring a hidden gem near Dannevirke

6 minutes to read
The Waihi Falls, as pretty as a postcard after spring rain. Photo / Henry Shields

The Waihi Falls, as pretty as a postcard after spring rain. Photo / Henry Shields

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

Waihi Falls is one of those places that could be considered a hidden gem.

Not many people know about this quiet, lovely spot not far from the Dannevirke township. Unless they're locals, of course.

I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.