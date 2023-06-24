The trophy was donated as a memorial to Graeme Wackrow who spent a lot of time with youth in the community. Photo / Police museum

Nominations for the annual Wackrow Memorial Youth Award are set to open on July 1.

The award is given annually to deserving youths, aged 14 to 19, living in the North ward of the Tararua District.

Named for a police constable, Graeme Wackrow, who died following a car accident in 1984, the awards were created after his parents donated a trophy.

Nominees are judged on their community service and contribution to voluntary organisations and groups in the Dannevirke area.

Forms will be available at Tararua District Council service centre in Dannevirke.

Nominations close on July 31.