Dolbel Reserve has been transformed by planting. Photo/Warren Buckland

For the past three decades, an area of scrub-covered hill country in Taradale has been transformed into a popular bush-clad reserve by a dedicated group of volunteers.

Tree planting of Dolbel Reserve, named after the original Dolbel brothers who purchased the land in the late 1800s, began in 1992 after a partnership between the Napier City Council and the Rotary Club of Taradale.

In 2005 the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows joined the alliance and developed the Colenso Block and Bell Block on the southern slopes of the reserve.

A memorial programme was also undertaken where members of the public could dedicate a tree or seat to the memory of a loved one. This scheme has been replaced by people adopting a tree. Proceeds from both ventures are donated to Rotary which is then used for the reserve.

The group has planted more than 400 memorial trees and installed five picnic tables and 15 bench seats on behalf of families and groups who are either based in Hawke's Bay or have lived in this area at some time.

These days a core group of 15, including four Rotarians and quite a few retired farmers, plant, water and weed their way through around 10 kilometres of tracks.

Team leader Joff Hulbert says while the bulk of the work in Dolbel is carried out by the Taradale Rotary Club, the Greenmeadows branch is very much active in Dolbel with planting and tree maintenance.

"We also have an extremely close and productive working relationship with Council, at all levels. This includes both future planning and day to day matters. Any problems, they come down straight away."

He says funding comes mainly from Rotary grants, but they also receive a council grant and seek funding from various other agencies.

"We think the work we do at Dolbel makes a difference and results in this being a place people want to visit and enjoy. We get so many positive comments from those enjoying Dolbel.

"It is also satisfying for us knowing our planting regime is working as we now see understory emerging through the plantings."

He says the team is aware of the risk of pests from both plant and animal, including blackberry and rats, and is implementing control measures to address those risks. Since planting started, various groups have planted more than 30,000 native and deciduous trees throughout the reserve with the greatest concentration in 'slip prone areas'.

Projects for the future include further planting towards the south of the reserve, upgrade of the walking tracks to enable all year use, planting understorey species including ferns and kawakawa in the now established planted areas and the removal of regrowth of plant species such as tree lucerne and poplar which had been planted in the early 1990s.

"We've also been very busy pulling out passionfruit vine — it's a damn nuisance."

Joff says the main challenges have been and continue to be pest control, particularly blackberry and muehlenbeckia, a native creeper which if left, smothers the trees.

"Another significant challenge is keeping the new plants watered. On the northern side of the reserve in particular, the terrain and soil type, plus wind exposure, make it quite challenging to get new plants through their first few years. But the watering system we have does mean we can, with a lot of effort, keep the plants watered and alive."

While the council takes care of the mowing and work using scrub bars where necessary, the group of volunteers do most of the weedeating.

"Grass management too, for many reasons, is a significant challenge. We do our best with weedeater machines along with the council mowers, but we still need sheep up there as the main grass management tool. It's been quite some time now since sheep were there, we remain hopeful they will return."

Joff describes the group as "strong, practical guys" who spend each Tuesday morning on the slopes at the reserve.

"We do it for the fun/challenge element plus the camaraderie. I guess, too, we enjoy working outside and we know we are making a difference. Positive feedback from the public endorses that view."