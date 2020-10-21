Visitors make Elske Centre Open Day special

Elske Centre programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd receives a cheque for $250 from Lion Barbara Ferguson with other Dannevirke Host Lions there to support and visit the open day.

Tuesday October 20 was an Elske Centre Open Day to which the public was invited along with two special groups.

The first group were representatives from the Dannevirke Host Lions Club which had decided to donate $250 to the Elske Centre to support clients in accessing the wonderful service it provides for the elderly.

Heather really gets to enjoy her canine friend brought in by Anne Evans from Mangahei.

Programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd said the centre helps the elderly to connect to the community providing a programme of entertainment and education three days a week from 10am to 3pm which makes their lives more fulfilled and fun.

Some of the activities in October between morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea included craft making, a visiting Knox Women's Group, team games with Rahiri residents, bowls, a visit to Operatunity in Palmerston North and guest speaker Suresh Patel.

The second group of visitors were members of the Canine Friends Pet Therapy group Ann Evans (recently settled in Mangahei) and Chris Partridge from Takapau with their three canine friends – two golden retrievers and a golden labrador.

This group travels fortnightly to venues such as hospitals, rest homes, hospices and recently even prisons with the purpose to brighten up people's lives. It definitely succeeded as the Elske members loved patting these beautifully behaved dogs.

Tuesday was also an open day for the public with a long table covered with all kinds of products made by the clients and volunteers for sale at bargain prices, ranging from coloured spatulas and decorated clothes hangers to tiny wooden houses, knitted rugs and clothes, lavender bags and even card holders in the shape of hedgehogs.

Proceeds go towards funding more visits out, guests to come in and participate, and craft supplies.