A police car crashed into a line of parked cars after an attempt to catch a motorbike and its rider. Video / Supplied

Police say they want to hear from witnesses after a police car smashed into a line of parked vehicles following the pursuit of a motorbike rider through Flaxmere.

The three-vehicle crash sandwiched a parked car between a van, setting off airbags and sending debris scattering.

A police spokesman said police had for a short time pursued a motorbike rider who failed to stop for police on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

Police say they are in contact with the owners of the damaged vehicles after the crash and the officers involved have been spoken to.

The police car crashed into the parked car on Flaxmere Ave. No one was injured. The pursuit was abandoned.