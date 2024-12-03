Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Police car crashes into parked Flaxmere vehicles, pursuit of motorbike rider abandoned

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
A police car crashed into a line of parked cars after an attempt to catch a motorbike and its rider. Video / Supplied

Police say they want to hear from witnesses after a police car smashed into a line of parked vehicles following the pursuit of a motorbike rider through Flaxmere.

The three-vehicle crash sandwiched a parked car between a van, setting off airbags and sending debris scattering.

A police spokesman said police had for a short time pursued a motorbike rider who failed to stop for police on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

Police say they are in contact with the owners of the damaged vehicles after the crash and the officers involved have been spoken to.
Police say they are in contact with the owners of the damaged vehicles after the crash and the officers involved have been spoken to.

The police car crashed into the parked car on Flaxmere Ave. No one was injured. The pursuit was abandoned.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The officers involved have since been spoken to and police are making further inquiries as to the circumstances.”

Police were in contact with the owners of the vehicles involved, the spokesman said.

“If you witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist with our inquiries, please contact police via 105 either online or over the phone. Please reference file number 241130/6868.”

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today