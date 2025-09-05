NZ Herald Morning News Update | Plea for clarity on new immigration laws and Carter Holt Harvey confirms Eves Valley sawmill closure.

Vehicle spiked by police on Hawke’s Bay Expressway tried to carry on, three arrested

Three people have been arrested after failing to stop for police, leading to their vehicle being spiked on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

A police spokesman said a stolen vehicle was spotted on State Highway 2, near Te Hauke, about 9.10am today.

The driver was signalled to stop, but failed to do so.

Spikes were laid in the vehicle’s path a short time later, but it carried on along the expressway, followed by police, until coming to a stop.

The three occupants were then arrested.