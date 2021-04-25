Vaccinations to keep you safe on agenda

Tony Hewald receives his flu injection at the Dannevirke Community Hospital main entrance without even getting out of his ute.

Pic 2: BTG260421VT2 Caption: Nurse Finn Panchaud receives his first Covid-19 vaccination from Nursing team leader Michelle Wilson at Barraud Street Health Centre.

By Dave Murdoch

This year has been labelled the "Year of the Vaccine" by the Government, with the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine to immunise us against Covid-19. There are two other vaccines available as well – the flu vaccine (to counteract influenza) and measles vaccine.

MidCentral Health has begun Tier Two of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout to frontline medical staff and on Monday staff were being innoculated, a process that will take multiple days in Dannevirke and Pahiatua over the next few weeks.

Nursing team leader Michelle Wilson gives nurse Rochelle Murphy her first Covid-19 injection at Barraud Street Health Centre.

Tier Three recipients – those 65 years and over and the vulnerable – will begin receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations in June – if you have a funded influenza vaccination you qualify for the Covid-19 injection.

Many people are eligible for Tier Three and the rest of the public are expected to get their Covid-19 shots about September.

Meanwhile, the flu season is about to start and vaccine has arrived for our residents aged 65 and over. Ring your health provider to book your appointment if you qualify and the vaccination will be dispensed outside the Dannevirke Community Hospital main doors. Contact the Tararua Health Group for other venues. Vaccination of our residents eligible for the flu innoculation (those with health issues like diabetes etc) will start on May 17.

The rest of the general public can book after May 24.

Meanwhile, anyone between the ages of 15 and 30 who has not had an MMR vaccination when younger is encouraged to contact your doctor to have one administered. This vaccination covers measles, mumps and rubella and after the severe measles epidemic in 2019 a big effort is being made to immunise those who missed out.