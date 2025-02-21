Usual care won’t be impacted by emergency exercise at hospital

Health and ambulance services are joining another weekend of big events in Hawke’s Bay, staging a large-scale Saturday-morning emergency at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in Hastings.

Hawke's Bay Hospital and the Emergency Department, outside which an emergency exercise will be staged on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME.

But Health NZ Te Whatu Ora assures there will be no impact on patient care and service delivery during the exercise, which will take place from 8am to 9.30am.

As part of the exercise, a large tent will be put up in the ambulance bay at the Emergency Department (ED) to simulate a patient overflow area, but ambulances transporting real-time patients to the waiting room will use the Emergency Department Main Entrance, and members of the community heading for the ED will enter via the ambulance bay doors.

Health NZ Hawke’s Bay group director operations David Warrington said: “Predicting a large-scale emergency is almost impossible, but what we can control is how we react and respond”.