Napier City Council said heat and heavy traffic were to blame for the chipsealing issue – saying there were “larger than expected traffic volumes along Meeanee Rd and higher than expected temperatures on the day of construction”.

To prevent it from happening again, council would do a review on reducing traffic throughput on the seals during construction, and consider other events in the surrounding area – a speedway event went ahead at Meeanee over the weekend.

Arnie Lal from The Tyre Shop in Napier said the photos he had seen on social media of damaged cars were the worst he’d seen.

“You can’t get that off tyres. I have no solution,” Lal said.

“There is a product that you can use on your car to get spots of tar seal off paintwork but to try and get it into every nook and cranny on a tyre would be a huge job. And I have no idea what effect soaking the tyre in it would be on the rubber.”

A council spokesperson said while it had insurance for this type of incident, impacted drivers should speak to their own insurance in the first instance.

Hawke’s Bay resident Natalya said she contacted customer service at NCC around 10.40am on Sunday, after driving through the roadworks.

“I turned on to one of the side roads as my car was going really slow, about 20km/h,” Natalya said.

“It was frightening as I was not sure what was going on until I parked and looked at the car. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

She called her son and the council and sent an email and photos.

“I was lucky, a local farmer came out and helped me scrape some of the rocks off with metal tools so I could slowly make my way home.”

She received a reply from NCC saying it had lodged her email to the Transportation Team for further response and action.

Another person, who didn’t want to be named, said when they got to the section being resealed, they slowed right down, even stopping at times because of the traffic.

“But my wheels still got absolutely covered in tar and loose stones. Even though everyone was driving carefully and keeping a safe distance, stones were flying everywhere, and my bonnet ended up with multiple chips.

“My tyres were so coated that debris kept flying off for ages, and I even lost traction at roundabouts despite driving safely. The noises from my tyres got so bad I had to pull over to check them.”

