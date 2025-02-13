Two years on, each day he still faces the challenges of a life forever altered by the flood. But no matter how much time passes, Gray vividly remembers the day everything changed.
He woke up at 3am, unaware of the devastation that was about to unfold. His sister, Rewinia Anderson, who had stayed over, was the first to notice something was wrong.
“She woke us up saying we needed to move the cars. I walked out oblivious to what was happening, opened the door, and it was flowing. My car was moving, everything was moving,” Gray told Hawke’s Bay Today.
The floodwaters rose rapidly and a boat that had been parked nearby became their only hope for survival.
“There were five of us. I didn’t expect it to get worse, but it just went higher and higher,” he said.
As the water kept rising, they had to break part of the wall to get everyone on board.
“By the time we got to the corner of the house, the water was up to the roof,” Gray said.
For hours, they watched helplessly as their neighbours struggled to find safety. Across the road, a woman sat huddled on a roof with two young children, unable to hear them calling out to her.
Rescue finally came when three Māori men arrived in a jetboat, helping to bring trapped residents to safety.
In the days that followed, Gray and his family sought shelter at his daughter Dayna’s house in town. But space was tight, and he found himself returning to his land every day, struggling to accept what had happened.
“We came back two days later. My daughter and my sister just cried. The house was full of mud and debris,” Gray said.
‘We lost everything’
When Gray was informed his home was classified as Category 3 – on land deemed too dangerous by authorities for rebuilding – he was devastated.
“This place has been in my family for five generations. My great-great-grandparents lived here. It’s pretty devastating. I don’t want to go.”