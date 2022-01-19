Two new Covid cases in Hawke's Bay, bringing total to six

Sazio Pasta Bar in Hastings has been named as a location of interest. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay now has a total of six Covid-19 cases in the region, five of them linked to a case who visited fitness classes while positive.

Two new "close contact" locations of interest have also been confirmed - Sazio Pasta Bar in Heretaunga St, Hastings and Jetts Hastings.

Everyone who was at Sazio on Saturday January 15 from 5pm to 7pm and Jetts Hastings between 7.48am to 9am on Friday, January 14, should self-isolate and get a test immediately. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

The Ministry of Health officially notified two new cases in Hawke's Bay today, along with one case that missed yesterday's cut-off.

One of the two new cases is linked to the Hastings fitness classes cluster, taking that cluster to five, while the other case is likely to have contracted Covid-19 out of the region.

Medical officer of health Dr Rachel Eyre said people should keep up-to-date with the locations of interest reported on the ministry's website because more locations were being added as public health official continued their investigations.

"We are in the process of informing any other close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"We can now confirm the Hastings cluster is linked to the Delta outbreak."

Haylee Mortensen from Napier taking son Hunter in for his first dose at Whitmore Park on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against Covid-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

"People vaccinated against Covid-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus."

The first drive-thru vax clinic for children in Napier kicked off at Whitmore Park with good crowds today.



For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz.

DHB quashes government report claim

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokesperson said the district has enough ICU beds to be prepared for an Omicron outbreak, contrary to claims made in a classified government report.

The Across Government Situation Report was prepared for Cabinet, and part of it highlighted concerns that there was "no ICU capacity" at the West Coast and Hawke's Bay DHBs according to a Māori Television report.

The HBDHB spokesperson said Hawke's Bay Hospital has 13 ICU beds, plus an additional 18 that can be set up, if needed, to respond to a Covid-19 outbreak.

They said the DHB was working on further plans and facility upgrades to ensure the hospital and staff are prepared for Covid-19.

"The hospital has completed phase one of an oxygen and ventilation upgrade, which will enable the planned Covid wards, including extra ICU capacity in Ruakopito, Endoscopy Unit, to function as planned, if required. In addition there is good regional support and co-operation between critical care units."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Friday January 21:

• Splash Planet Hastings drive through 10am-1pm

• Whitmore Park Napier drive through 10am-1pm

• CHB Health Centre drive through 9am-4pm

To book a test:

• Hastings Health Centre. Call (06) 281 2644 to book between 8.30am-5pm Monday-Saturday

• The Doctors Napier. Call 0800 837 819 to book between 9am-5pm daily

• Takapau Health Centre. For appointments Monday-Wednesday and Friday 11.30am -noon call (06) 855 8376

· Queen Street Practice Wairoa. For booked appointments daily call (06) 838 8333