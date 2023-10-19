Two Napier Big Barrel liquor stores broken into in as many days

The liquor store was broken into during the early hours of Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The liquor store was broken into during the early hours of Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two Big Barrel liquor stores less than 2km apart in Napier have been broken into in as many days.

The Big Barrel liquor store on Carlyle St was broken into about 3.30am on Friday, just a day after a sister store was ram raided at Marewa shopping centre at 2.50am on Thursday.

A police spokesman said in a statement police were called out about 3.25am after alarms were triggered.

“Approximately nine offenders have smashed their way into the shop and taken alcohol and cigarettes, before leaving in four vehicles.”

Police at the scene of the latest break-in on Friday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police were at the scene on Friday morning investigating and the spokesman said they were making inquiries to locate those responsible.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this incident, or who may have seen four vehicles travelling in convoy around this time,” the spokesman said.

“They are asked to contact Police via 105 and reference the file number 231020/3632.”

A group of youths took off with hundreds of bottles of alcohol during the Thursday morning incident at the Marewa store, which was also ram raided on September 27.

More to come.