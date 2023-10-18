Napier liquor store ram raided twice in three weeks

The store was ram raided during the early hours of Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier liquor store has been ram raided for the second time in three weeks.

The Big Barrel liquor store at Marewa shopping centre on Kennedy Rd was smashed about 2.30am on Thursday.

The same store was badly damaged during another ram raid on September 27.

Police confirmed an alleged stolen vehicle was used to break into the shop, which was one of “a number of cars” stolen overnight in the region.

“Police responded to an alarm activation around 2.30am this morning at a Marewa liquor store,” a police statement read.

“An alleged stolen vehicle was used to gain access to the premises, with an unknown quantity of merchandise stolen by several people involved.

“Investigations are underway, with forensics and CCTV footage assisting police.”

No arrests had been made as at Thursday mid-morning.

The same store after it was ram raided three weeks ago, on September 27. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said cars were stolen overnight into Thursday, including multiple Mazda Demios.

Police allege one or more of those stolen Demios was used in the burglary.

“One of the cars targeted had a basic steering wheel lock fitted that prevented it from being taken by thieves,” Sycamore said.

“These locks can be purchased for under $40 and are a visible and effective deterrent.”

The owner of the Big Barrel store has been contacted for comment about the most recent incident.

On September 26, a dairy in Clive near Napier was also ram raided, which caused significant damage to that store and the neighbouring Clive Pharmacy.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about the burglary on Thursday, and members of the public are asked to call 105 and quote event number P056413914.

Anonymous information can be given to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.











