Two fires in an hour: Vegetation fire and controlled burn becomes uncontrolled

Fire and emergency services were at the scene of two fires in Hastings. Photo / NZME

A fire roared through 2.5 hectares when a controlled burnoff turned 'uncontrolled' in rural Hawke's Bay.

The fire, one of two, attended to by Hawke's Bay fire and emergency services occurred in rural Kereru, west of Hastings, at 4.19pm on Tuesday.

Fire and emergency spokesman Murray Dunbar said three fire trucks one from Hastings, one from Maraekakaho, and one from Heretaunga (Hastings rural brigade) attended the fire.

As of 5.20pm, fire and emergency services were still working on extinguishing it.

"They are attempting to make a fire break with a digger and bulldozers."

He said no properties were threatened.

The second fire occurred at Pukehamoamoa, Hastings at 3.11pm on Tuesday.

"Slash and trees were on fire. We are in the process of dampening it down."

Dunbar said one truck and three tankers attended the fire .