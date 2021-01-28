There are only two days left to get your entries in for the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition. Send us photos of yours that you believe best evoke a sizzling Hawke'sBay summer.
Please send them as a JPG attachment, to news@hbtoday.co.nz by January 31. Remember to include caption details and your name and contact number. Here are some recently submitted entries:
Two days left in Hawke's Bay summer photo comp
