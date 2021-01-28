Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Two days left in Hawke's Bay summer photo comp

Quick Read

Charlotte Welsh doing sprint training on Blackhead Beach at sunrise. Photo / Leanne Welsh

Hawkes Bay Today

There are only two days left to get your entries in for the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition. Send us photos of yours that you believe best evoke a sizzling Hawke'sBay summer.
Please send them as a JPG attachment, to news@hbtoday.co.nz by January 31. Remember to include caption details and your name and contact number. Here are some recently submitted entries:

Pro scooter rider Zion Kiripatea at Bay Skate on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / Paul Jorgensen
Pro scooter rider Zion Kiripatea at Bay Skate on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / Paul Jorgensen
Lachlan and Ted enjoying the freedom of a bike ride and run on the Tukituki River bank in Waipukurau. Photo / Jill Pattison
Lachlan and Ted enjoying the freedom of a bike ride and run on the Tukituki River bank in Waipukurau. Photo / Jill Pattison
Paddle boarders at Mahia Beach. Photo / Walt Rutgers
Paddle boarders at Mahia Beach. Photo / Walt Rutgers
Tivatto, 4, fishing near Waitangi Park in Awatoto. Photo / Belinda Tufuga
Tivatto, 4, fishing near Waitangi Park in Awatoto. Photo / Belinda Tufuga
Jayson, 8, cooling off in the Tutaekuri River. Photo / Michelle Davy
Jayson, 8, cooling off in the Tutaekuri River. Photo / Michelle Davy