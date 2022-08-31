Southbound traffic is backing up at the Meeanee Rd overbridge after a crash. Photo / NZTA

Emergency services are on their way to two crashes on Hawke's Bay highways on Thursday morning.

A St John spokesperson said St John received a call to an incident in Waipunga, Hawkes Bay at 8.14am, reported as a single-vehicle crash.

A crash is also blocking a southbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near the Meeanee Rd overbridge. Caution is advised in the area, NZTA says.

Traffic on the southbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway had backed up as of 8.55am.

More to come