Two centuries put Napier Tech into Hawke's Bay club cricket final against Central

Napier Tech opening batsman Matt Edmondson made 109 runs off 126 balls against Havelock North on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier Technical Old Boys made the final of the club cricket premier men's 50-over MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup with a win over Havelock North at Anderson Park on Saturday.

They will face Central Hawke's Bay next Saturday at Nelson Park, after Central defeated Cornwall in their push to add the trophy to the Hawke's Bay Challenge Cup they secured as overall champions last week.

Napier Tech batted first against Havelock North, and both their opening batsmen made centuries as they ran up an imposing total of 270.

Wicketkeeper Matt Edmondson led the way with 109 runs, while Christian Leopard scored 103 to put the visitors in a commanding position.

Off Central Districts Stags duty, Christian Leopard showed his class for Napier Tech with the bat then the ball. Photo / Paul Taylor

Leopard starred with the ball as well, taking three wickets including the final one of top scorer Dion Joll (55) as Havelock North were bowled out for 239 in the 48th over.

In the other match, Central Hawke's Bay put up a first innings total of 213 against Cornwall as Dominic Thompson top-scored with 56 runs.

Thompson was caught off the bowling of Josh Alderton, who took two further wickets in his five overs while conceding just 13 runs.

But it was Central who showed their overall class with the ball, as they bowled Cornwall out in the 30th over for 95.

Napier Tech's Christian Leopard (left) and Matt Edmondson might have a tougher time against a Central Hawke's Bay side that bowled Cornwall out for 95. Photo / Paul Taylor

Central bowlers Hunter Lowe, Fred Mowat and Brent Tate accounted for the top order inside 10 overs with Cornwall having posted only 34 runs.

Then Toby Richardson cleaned up the rest of the side, taking five wickets for 28 runs to seal the victory.