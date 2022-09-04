Two cattle killed after crash involving ute near Wairoa

The crash resulted in the death of at least two cows. Photo / NZME

The crash resulted in the death of at least two cows. Photo / NZME

Two cows have died and another was injured following a crash involving a ute and livestock near Wairoa.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 8pm along Lake Rd (SH38) in Frasertown.

"A ute has hit a group of cattle on the road," a police spokesperson said.

"No injuries to [the] driver, but there's reports of two dead cattle and a third being injured."

Police did not say if the incident was being investigated any further, or how the cattle came to be on the road at that time of night.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the scene.

"Fire and Emergency responded to a collision of a car and a herd of livestock in Frasertown ... one truck from Wairoa attended."

In a separate incident, fire services were called to a car on fire along Waitangi Rd, Awatoto in Napier about 1.20am on Sunday. There was no report of any injuries.