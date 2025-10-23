Concrete being poured for the new library's foundation. Photo / Napier City Council

Twenty truckloads and 120 cubic metres of concrete poured for Napier’s new library

Twenty truckloads of concrete rolled into central Napier early this week to pour 120 cubic metres of concrete up to 1.7m deep, as work continues on the city’s new library and civic precinct, Te Kete.

Napier City Council says the civic precinct project - budgeted at about $110 million - remains on time and on budget.

The project will continue for the next two years and involve local trades and suppliers.

Napier City Council strategic programmes manager Darran Gillies said the milestone marks a visible step in construction.

“Now that the foundation is down, I can’t wait to see our new library come up from the ground. In the first half of next year the walls will be up and we’ll see the next level of the building pop up over the hoardings.”