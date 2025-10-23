The concrete mix used in the foundations contains up to 50% fly ash, a by-product of coal used in New Zealand power plants, which the council says lasts longer and reduces carbon emissions by about 65% compared with standard concrete.
“Using low-carbon concrete from a local supplier is part of our commitment to sustainability in all aspects of this project,” Gillies says.
As well as the new library, Te Kete includes a landscaped outdoor space, a public event space that doubles as the council’s meeting chamber and a refurbished office tower.