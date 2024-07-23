Advertisement
Twenty-five new jobs in Havelock North as New World supermarket opens

The team at the opening of a new Havelock North New World on Monday. Photo / Foodstuffs

New World has shifted down the road into a new Havelock North supermarket, increasing the number of staff it employs in the town by 25 at the same time.

The Havelock Rd store near the centre of the village opened on Tuesday, serving around 15,000 residents in the fast-growing suburb. The store is a part of Foodstuffs North Island’s $150 million expansion via eight new stores.

New World Havelock North is owned and operated by Richard Lucas, who owned the former New World store for 10 years and has lived in Havelock North for 47 years. Lucas is a second-generation grocer whose father previously owned New World Hastings.

Lucas describes the new store, open from 7am to 9pm daily, as a “game changer”.

The new store has sustainable design elements such as its laminated timber beams, efficient heating, advanced energy monitoring and increased natural light and features a juice bar, gelato, sushi and a rotisserie chicken oven.

“It’s an exciting day to see everything come together. The store’s going to provide a modern and enjoyable shopping experience for everyone.

“Our team is growing too, with at least 25 new members, including two talented baristas and two fulltime chefs, along with four additional bakers and a dedicated pastry chef.”

Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said they were happy with new build.

“We’ve also worked closely with the local council to improve access for shoppers using public transport and the local cycleway. Car park access from three entrances will minimise congestion too.”

New World Havelock North is Foodstuffs North Island’s first new store to open in 2024, with the co-op investing around $100 million in property upgrades every year, and another two New Worlds in the pipeline with Auckland’s Mt Albert due to reopen in October and Pāpāmoa’s ‘The Sands’ in November.

New World pulled out of its commitment to build a new supermarket in Flaxmere, closing its existing store on February 25 and leaving a suburb of more than 10,000 people without a supermarket.

Plans for a replacement independent supermarket in the Flaxmere Village building are in train, with the landlord indicating it could be occupied again by the end of the year.

