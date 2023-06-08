Truck stolen from business in Hastings recovered by police

Police recovered a heavy vehicle they say was taken from a business in Hastings about 30km away in Poukawa.

Police recovered a heavy vehicle they say was taken from a business in Hastings about 30km away in Poukawa.

A truck allegedly stolen from a business in Hastings has been recovered by police some 30km away.

A police spokesperson said a heavy motor vehicle was seen driving erratically about 6.30am today along State Highway 2, a highway which stretches south from Hastings toward Waipukurau.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop but it fled and was located a short time later, abandoned on Te Aute Trust Rd, Poukawa.

“The offender or offenders fled on foot [and] police enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

Police said their enquiries established the vehicle had been stolen from a business in Omahu Rd, Hastings.