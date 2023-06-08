Truck stolen from business in Hastings recovered by police

A truck allegedly stolen from a business in Hastings has been recovered by police some 30km away.
A police spokesperson said a heavy motor vehicle was seen driving erratically about 6.30am today along State Highway 2, a highway which stretches south from Hastings toward Waipukurau.
“The vehicle was signalled to stop but it fled and was located a short time later, abandoned on Te Aute Trust Rd, Poukawa.
“The offender or offenders fled on foot [and] police enquiries are ongoing to locate them.
Police said their enquiries established the vehicle had been stolen from a business in Omahu Rd, Hastings.