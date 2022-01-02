Truck salvage causes Napier-Wairoa delays

A highway sign near Hawke's Bay Airport north of Napier warns of delays on the Pacific Coast Highway to Wairoa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some disruption to traffic between Napier and Wairoa was being experienced today during the salvage of a truck which had crashed earlier in the morning.

The crash happened about 6.20am on State Highway 2 (otherwise known as the Pacific Coast Highway), near the intersection with Willowflat Rd, Kotemaori.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said the truck had left the road and there were no injuries.

Fire rescue crews were sent from the Wairoa and Putorino volunteer fire brigades.

National highways manager Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said delays of up to 30 minutes could be expected, while police said that the road, closed about 10am for the start of the salvage, had one lane reopened soon after 11am.