Triple Peaks race is back in February

A group of competitors walking the Triple Peaks track in 2020. Photo / NZME

Participants are racing to join the 34th MCL Construction Triple Peaks challenge.

"We had people sign up before we announced that entries were open, so that's a good sign," event co-organiser Steve Nicholls said.

Last summer's race involved more than 700 participants walking, running or biking a 55km stretch of private land through Mt Erin, Mt Kahuranaki and Te Mata Peak.

Nicholls hopes unexpected restrictions over the summer won't affect the number of participants lining up on February 26 next year.

"More than a third of the field come from outside the Hawke's Bay region so there is a concern that could affect some competitors," he said.

He said the plan is to follow the regulations set at the time, including level changes or vaccination status restrictions.

"We've got a clear Covid policy for what the break points are from four weeks out."

The 55km track consists of three peaks participants traverse. Photo / NZME

While the core of the course stays the same, Nicholls says there are always a couple of new tricks up the sleeve of track designer Richard Mills.

"He's got a few new twists and turns he's going to add in, but he doesn't let people know until closer to the day," he said.

Manager for Te Mata Park Emma Buttle said the 2021 event raised enough money for the Te Mata Trust to plant native trees, including ngaio, manuka, kowhai, kawakawa, karamu, koromiko, cabbage trees and mountain flaxes, for its re-vegetation programme.

"It would be great to see a similar figure for 2022. I would like to convey my gratitude to all Triple Peaks sponsors, supporters and entrants for their huge contribution in enabling Te Mata Park to plant more trees, further enhancing the Park's native biodiversity," Buttle said.