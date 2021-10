Police headed to the scene of a crash in Hastings. Photo / NZME

Police headed to the scene of a crash in Hastings. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has been injured in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Omahu Rd and Hawke's Bay Expressway.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred between a truck and a motorcycle at 2.22pm on Wednesday.

The motorcyclist sustained minor to moderate injuries, she said.

Omahu Rd was blocked from west to east from the Expressway roundabout as emergency services worked at the crash scene.