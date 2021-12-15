Top potter Mandy Olson gets fired up

These white clay ladies with bright glazes are some of Mandy Olson's most popular creations.

Mandy Olson has been a ceramic artist for the past 27 years. This week I caught up with Mandy to find out more about her art.

Where did you learn your art?

I attended pottery classes at Wellington High School adult education classes in the 1990s and sculpture classes at Petone College adult education classes around the same time. I was taught by tutors at these classes but am largely self taught.

When did you join the Taradale Pottery Group?

I joined the Taradale Pottery Group in 2004.

How would you describe your style?

My style is mainly figurative, often with a humorous twist.

When did you start selling your work?

I began selling my work when I lived in Wellington and began exhibiting with the New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts in 1995 and selling through galleries in Wellington, Hawke's Bay, Nelson, Queenstown and Greytown.

How do you feel when you are creating pottery?

When I am working with the clay I feel focused and peaceful and enjoy all the processes involved.

How would you describe this form of art - what it means to you?

I enjoy challenging myself and experimenting with different clays and finishes.

What are the most popular items you sell?

My most popular items are the ladies I create in white clay with bright glazes.

When did you start teaching pottery?

I began teaching clay techniques about five years ago at the Taradale Pottery Group and have worked with people at all levels of experience including people with physical and intellectual disabilities. I enjoy passing on my skills and watching the unfolding of people's talent as they work with this amazing therapeutic medium.

Tell me about your exhibitions?

I have participated in many exhibitions throughout my career including Going Solo exhibitions at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington and Norsewear Art Award and have sold a lot of work to overseas buyers.

Where do you sell your work?

Currently I sell my work through Red Peach Gallery, The Art Shed, Artmosphere Gallery, Electra Gallery, Josef Keininger Gallery, Gone Potty in Dunedin, Presentables Whakatane, Red Lady Bug Gallery, Ohakune and NZ Academy of Fine Arts in Wellington.

Where do you do most of your work?

I work from home where I have an electric kiln to fire my work. I have a Facebook page, mandyolsonartist, where people can explore my older as well as recent work.

Has pottery become 'trendy' again?

Pottery has become hugely popular in the last couple of years. The Taradale Pottery Club offers daytime and evening classes which get booked up as soon as the dates are released. We have a growing membership of at least 100 members. We have a Facebook page and website where people can check what classes are available. I'm currently teaching Saturday drop-in classes where members come to work on their own projects and non-members can come and try their hand to see if they like working with clay.

Has there been any extra workload leading up to Christmas?

The build up to Christmas has meant an extra workload as I'm making drying and firing work to supply the galleries. The firing takes two to three days for the first firing (bisque) and another two to three days for the glaze firing. The pottery shop is usually open Tuesdays and Saturdays and people buy gifts for Christmas and other occasions there.