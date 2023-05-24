Editor Steve Carlé with his wife Heide.

It’s time to say goodbye, as I hand over the editor’s role of the Bush Telegraph next week - which is in safe hands - to Leanne Warr and move on to a new role as editor of Whanganui Midweek.

My thanks go to readers, advertisers and the many contributors over the years that have made the Bush Telegraph the most-read media in the Tararua district.

I have a deep affection for the people of Tararua and the district, where I have clocked up 57 years with the Bush Telegraph, starting at 10 years old, sweeping around the printing press for half a crown (25 cents) per week.

The Carlé family bought the paper, then called North Wairarapa News, in 1960. My father, Cyril Carlé, started the Woodville Express and then incorporated it into the circulation of the North Wairarapa News.

In 1977, the paper became the Bush Telegraph, then more than doubled its circulation 30 years ago to coincide with the formation of the Tararua District Council, giving a saturation coverage of the entire Tararua District.

Steve Carlé at the Bush Telegraph, operating a Linotype 78 hot metal typesetting machine, circa 1980.

Technology changes have brought the quality of presentation of the paper a long way from the use of the original press at 36 Main Street, Pahiatua, a Dawson, Payne & Elliott Wharfedale quad-crown-sized machine.

The paper was printed on one side (hand-fed), then turned over and printed on the other side. It was folded with a vintage folding machine (also hand-fed) that kept on going out of time and chewing up papers.

In the cold winters, belt dressing was applied to the common drive from the ceiling. But one very frosty morning, the belt glued itself to the drive wheel and turned into a winch. The whole press was lifted skyward. That was the end of the Dawson, Payne & Elliott.

The paper was then printed on a Cossar Press in Palmerston North, which was eventually purchased, and the 15-tonne machine was lifted in one piece and lowered through the roof at 40 Main Street, Pahiatua, which had to be removed by local engineer Joe Ridley.

Twenty years ago, I sold the business to APN (now NZME) and they kept me on as manager/editor to the present time.

“Steve Carlé was brought up around journalism and it certainly rubbed off on him,” said Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis. “He has spent most of his life in Pahiatua, enjoying a love of history which resulted in him becoming extremely knowledgeable of all things Tararua.”

“Steve has covered stories and delved into issues with passion, and focused on ensuring our people and communities were well-informed, especially when it came to all great happenings in the Tararua District.

“He has long had a love for Whanganui and has taken the opportunity to move to the Whanganui Midweek, a similar community newspaper to our Bush Telegraph.

“Although his move took me by surprise, I realised that Steve has owned a property that he loves in Whanganui for some time.

“I have always respected Steve for looking at both sides of a story and admired his commitment to the tight deadlines that journalists work with.

“Many times I have seen the lights on in his office as I was driving home.

“We are grateful that Steve followed in his father’s footsteps, leaving a legacy of immense history that, over the years, they both recorded for us,” she said.

The window display at the Bush Telegraph for the Pahiatua Museum Society shows the connection between the Carlé family and the museum.

“Pahiatua and Districts’ Museum would like to thank Steve for the wonderful support he has given the museum and community over the many years he has been editor of the Bush Telegraph,” said museum president Gilda McKnight.

“Steve has welcomed invitations to meet visitors at the museum and record their many interesting stories. The Carlé name goes back many years, and Steve’s parents were instrumental in forming our historical centre in 1978.

“Our community is indebted to those, like Cyril and June Carlé, who have now gone before us, for the foresight they showed in the development of the town and district’s history.

We wish you and your family every happiness in your new life in Whanganui.”

Team effort

“‘I want readers of the Bush Telegraph to finish reading with a smile on their face,’ was the guideline I was given by editor Steve Carlé when I signed on as a reporter in late 2012,” says reporter Dave Murdoch.

“In the ensuing decade, nothing has changed in his philosophy, and evidence both statistical and anecdotal indicates the Bush Telegraph is a very popular read. Try being on the phone when the paper is not delivered!

“I have been privileged to experience the freedom of choice when it came to selecting stories to cover, although the wisdom of decades of experience has been called upon on numerous occasions [with regard] to selection, style and context.

“Steve’s selection of stories for the weekly paper has always been influenced by my input, both with the timing of stories, selection of photos and size of coverage.

“Another of Steve’s favourite sayings, especially when an article has not made the weekly paper on time, is: ‘Putting the paper together is like doing a jigsaw puzzle – you have to fit articles where there is space.’

“Steve is a master at juggling articles while fitting them around the all-important advertising which pays for the paper.

“Working with NZME senior media specialist Nikki O’Leary, Steve and I have co-operated very well as a team of three over the years, all thanks to his patience and wisdom reflecting great people management skills.

“I have felt totally supported and encouraged, sometimes corrected when needed, but always treated with respect by a boss I consider a true friend.

“I wish Steve and his family all the best in Whanganui,” he said.