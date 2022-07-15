Looking for clues in Archie Bunkers' Enigma Escape Rooms' latest Outdoor Escape Game. Photo / Supplied

We are always being told by experts how important it is to not only keep our bodies active, but also our minds.

So here's a challenge for you, mainly for your mind, however, you'll also get to take a walk in the fresh air around the Napier CBD.

It involves a spy bag with all kinds of things to help you navigate Archie Bunkers' Enigma Escape Rooms, the latest Outdoor Escape Game.

Spokeswoman for the family-owned business, Tinaka Stewart, says the game involves participants using an iPad GPS to navigate their way around town.

"It also involves Napier businesses including Toad Hall and Love Craft who are part of the game (there's a clue). Players will find themselves in parts of Napier, they may have never seen before," Tinaka said.

"It's a great way to showcase the city to visitors as well and a fantastic way to think outside the square and test your mind and patience."

Tinaka said the game is suitable for people aged from 10 years (accompanied by adults) upwards.

"You have two hours to complete it and up to six people can play at one time.

"We have had some amazing feedback. People have loved the challenge and also the fact that it's a chance to try something different."

The new game complements the two Escape Rooms at Archie Bunkers the Wizard Express and Gemini Killer.

The first is family-orientated and suitable for children 7 and up, and involves a young wizard trying to save a train.

The second is for 14 years onwards and is a whodunnit. Participants in this escape room have to help a Napier detective find a killer.

"Mysteries, puzzles, locks, crime and magic tricks are just a few of the elements you will find in our innovative, narrative-driven stories," Tinaka said.

"The goal is for a team of players to discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more of our Enigma Escape Rooms.

"Usually you need to escape from the site of the game (but don't worry we don't lock you in). This is one of Enigma's many differences that make us unique - fun, user-friendly experiences in a deeply immersive games type."

The Escape Rooms began when Covid hit and the backpackers hostel found itself with empty rooms.

The Escape Rooms have been operating for around 18 months and Tinaka says before the Covid Omicron outbreak they were really busy.

"It was excellent. It's slowed down a bit since then though. However, I see its future in a purpose-fit building somewhere in Hawke's Bay with perhaps a somewhere to eat and a bar."

She says around 7000 people have been through so far.

For perfect school holiday fun or next time you have visitors, make them a challenge — who can escape the fastest.

For more information go to https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/visit/us/enigma-escape-rooms