Ngahiwi Tomoana and his whanau. Photo / Supplied

"E puta rānei koe e tama, i te wā kaikino nei?" - This is a phrase taken from the famous oriori of Nohomaiterangi, where the question is posed if our children will survive these turbulent times.

We are certainly living in unprecedented times, faced with a global pandemic, political division and potential global war. Leadership is paramount as we traverse through some of the most challenging times that our generation has witnessed.

Our people are no strangers to adversity, we adapt fast and we ensure that our guiding tikanga and kawa is pragmatic to suit the modern context whilst maintaining its utmost authenicity.

The iwi board and staff have worked hard over the past three years to fully utilise our relationships with key government departments to help remedy system issues that have adversely impacted our people for generations, including but not limited to: Toiora (Health), Ministry of Justice, Police, Corrections, Oranga Tamariki, Housing - K3, Economic Development, Education, Fisheries, Cultural Development throughout the wider tapestry of Takitimu whakapapa.

I have been the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Board chairman since 1996 and have led and been supported by a great team of representatives from every corner of the Kahungunu rohe and beyond where our whanau reside.

I don't ride this waka alone and I must acknowledge all those who have been and gone, and still with us today. Ngā mihi kia koutou katoa.

I hold a number of positions in other areas that support my role as chair of the iwi. They include the following:

- Waipatu Marae representative on the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust Forum Member

- Chair, Hukarere Chapel Action Team

- Chair, Takitimu Seafoods Limited

- Director, Kahutia Limited Partnership

- Covid-19 Vaccination Immunisation Governance Board

- Governance Board Member, Three Waters

- Trustee, Treaty of Waitangi Claimants Group (WAI 262)

- Chair, National Iwi Chairs Forum Pou Tahua (NICF)

- National Iwi Forum representative for Pacific Leaders Forum and Polynesian Leaders Group

- Member, Iwi Leaders Working Group for Te Ohu Kaimoana

- Member of the Ombudsman Council

- Member of the Senior Advisory Group - Superannuation (SAG)

- New Zealand Police Commissioner's Māori Focus Forum

- Member of the Tourism Futures Taskforce

- Justice of the Peace (JP)

At the 2019 elections I declared that it would be my last term standing for chair. Back then I was unwell and overweight but it's been a great three years and I've shed weight and gained greater health.

I want to aknowledge my wife Mere and our children and mokopuna. I married Mere 35 years ago and together we married the iwi. My family have always supported me in my role as chair. Yes, my children think I'm nuts standing for another term because they know the hard work involved and they have always provided unconditional support for me in serving our marae, hapū and iwi.

I am proud to put my hand up again to lead our people into our next stage of evolution as we continue to reach to the heights of excellence.

My vision remains to enhance the mana and wellbeing of Ngāti Kahungunu whānau whanui.

Our whakapapa makes us stronger. The tools of the past will help us soar into the future. Our iwi is the basis of waka, our hapū is the strength of iwi, our whānau is the bastion of hapū, our mokopuna are the future of whānau. Tihei Kahungunu.