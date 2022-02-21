Thunder storm warning for Hawke's Bay

A thunderstorm warning is in place for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Ian Cooper

MetService NZ says skies may be blue over most of Aotearoa on Monday, but there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place for the ranges of Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay from 2pm to 9pm.

"In the event of a thunderstorm, there is a risk of localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour, which may lead to surface flooding or slips," MetServicen says.

"On Sunday, a thunderstorm moved over Gisborne city at 5pm which produced a downpour of 29mm within an hour; however, today the thunderstorm activity is most likely confined to the mountain ranges."

MORE TO COME