Three youths arrested after Havelock North store robbed and shopkeeper assaulted

The dairy on Middle Rd in Havelock North had a heavy police presence after robbery in Havelock North on Wednesday, January 5.

The dairy on Middle Rd in Havelock North had a heavy police presence after robbery in Havelock North on Wednesday, January 5.

Police have arrested and charged three youths with aggravated robbery and unlawfully entering a vehicle in Havelock North.

Police were called to an alleged robbery at the Middle Rd Store, about 1.30pm on February 5.

Three people had allegedly entered the store and assaulted the shopkeeper, before stealing items and fleeing in a vehicle.

The shopkeeper suffered a head injury during the ordeal and was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. One person was arrested at the time.

Police had appealed for any public information to help locate a 2012 silver Subaru sedan that might have been seen around Lipscombe Cres, Tasman St, Middle Rd area between 1pm and 1.30pm or the Akina area at about 2pm, the day of the robbery.