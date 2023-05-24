Caltex Hyderabad Rd was broken into by youths who stole cigarettes and confectionery. Photo / Google Maps

Three youths have been arrested after an aggravated robbery at a Napier petrol station on Wednesday.

Two people broke into the Caltex service station on Hyderabad Rd about 5.30am by smashing the glass door and stealing cigarettes and confectionery, while a third person remained outside in a stolen car which was used to flee the scene.

Acting Inspector Neale Saunders, area prevention manager, said in a statement that an employee present at the time was unharmed but was left badly shaken.

“Police conducted a search warrant later that day at an address in Onekawa where the three offenders were located. Some of the stolen property was also recovered,” Saunders said.

He said two youths, aged 16 and 14, had been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

They appeared in the Hastings Youth Court on Wednesday.

Another youth, aged 13, was also arrested and referred to Youth Aid.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by police.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and further charges are likely.

“We understand that this kind of incident may cause distress in our community, and we reiterate that Police remain committed to investigating these incidents, identifying those responsible and making them accountable.

“Police would like to thank the community for reporting suspicious activity and encourage this to continue.”