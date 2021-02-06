Thousands turnout for Waitangi Day celebrations and commemorations in Hawke's Bay

About 15,000 people attended the Waitangi Day Family Celebrations event at Mitre10 Park in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Thousands of people were out about in Hawke's Bay on Saturday at different events celebrating and commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Events hosted in the region in recognition of Waitangi Day included a family fun day at Mitre10 Park hosted by Ngati Kahungunu Iwi, a story telling trail in Central Hawke's Bay and a hikoi (walk) and powhiri near the Waipureku pa site in Clive.

A total of 15,000 people attended the Waitangi Day Family Celebrations event on Saturday hosted by Ngati Kahugnunu Iwi at the Mitre10 Sports Park in Hastings.

Event manager Te Rungi Huata said they just didn't expect that size of turnout on the weekend when lots of other events were on.

Crowds enjoying the entertainment at the Waitangi Day Family Celebrations event. Photo / Ian Cooper

"We had more than 2000 cars arrive and the traffic was so heavy that some of the performing groups had to park out on the road and walk in because the traffic was too slow," he said.



Huata said this was obviously a good issue to have and they were delighted with the amount of people that came and genuinely enjoyed themselves.

The event manager said 95 per cent of the vendors had sold out of food by the end of the event.

The Waitangi commemorations in Clive had about 400 people attend the hikoi and powhiri on Saturday morning.

Waipureku Waitangi Trust trustee Maxine Boag said the day and the ceremony was considerably bigger than last year and held a lot of significance.

A karakia followed by a hikoi and a powhiri took place, starting at Atea a Rangi, the Celestial Compass in Waitangi Park, Awatoto. Photo / Supplied

"There was a very strong connection at the commemoration with the water and the river where the treaty was signed, which was the absolute lifeblood for local people in those days," she said.

Waipureku, formerly a pa site near the mouth of the Tukituki river means "the meeting of waters" and is currently being cited as the Maori name for Clive.

The morning started off at the with a karakia at 7.45am at Atea a Rangi, the Celestial Compass in Waitangi Park, Awatoto.

Boag said this was followed by a hikoi of hope along the riverbank to the haka powhiri by mana whenua at Farndon Park at 8.30am, with Hukarere Girls' College and Te Aute College assisting withthe welcome.

Hukarere Girls College assisted the mana whenua at Farndon Park where the powhiri took place. Photo / Supplied

"The hikoi was led by some of the descendants of one of the three chiefs who signed the treaty at 1840 at Waipureku," she said.

Boag added that the commemoration had a very good turnout of dignitaries and everyone made an effort to be "true to the spirit of the day."

CHB also had a couple of events on in remembrance of the signing of the treaty.

The Nga Ara Tipuna storytelling trail showcased the trail of seven sites of cultural and natural significance Waipukurau and Takapau, which launches in mid-2021.

The Otane Country Fair celebrated its 21st birthday as well as Waitangi Day at the Otane Town Hall on Saturday.