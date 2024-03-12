An inquiry is being considered after a flight to Auckland lost altitude and King Charles releases his first video address since cancer diagnosis in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Hawke’s Bay could see thousands arrive in May in response to Ngāti Kahungunu’s call to action for Māori unity, among them Māori King Kīngi Tūheitia.

A Hui Taumata hosted by Ōmahu Marae on May 31 will continue the kaupapa hui that took place at Tūrangawaewae, Rātana and Waitangi, where thousands of people gathered earlier this year to oppose coalition Government policies impacting Māori.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. chair Bayden Barber said in a statement one of the key themes at these events was kotahitanga (unity), the need for iwi Māori to unify.

“We must come together as an irresistible force that cannot be ignored, no matter who is sitting in government. We must not lose momentum on this important kaupapa. We need to take advantage of the energy and passion that is out there. The timing is right,” Barber said.

When asked if the hui was expected to have a turnout similar to the previous events, Barber was optimistic but did not talk exact numbers.

“I think it will be a big meeting,” he laughed.

He said many of the previous hui were “iwi-centric” but Ngāti Kahungunu wanted to include Māori organisations like National Iwi Chairs Forum, the New Zealand Māori Council and the Māori Womens Welfare League.

Politicians were in attendance during the national hui at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia in January and while they had not explicitly been called to attend the hui in May, Barber said there might be a few politicians in attendance.

“Especially those who are keen to look at kotahitanga for Māori, I think some politicians will be very interested in that,” he said.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel said she intended to attend the hui.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel said she intended to attend Ngāti Kahungunu's Hui Taumata hosted by Omāhu Marae on 31 May. Photo / NZME

Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd said on Friday she was not aware of the hui and had not received an invitation, but she was “happy to hear out anything” the community wanted to say.

A statement from Ngāti Kahungunu said the Kotahitanga Movement started with a hui held at Waipatu Marae in Heretaunga in 1892.

Barber said he believed that although the landscape and challenges of the 21st century were different, we could still learn from the endeavours of Ngāti Kahungunu ancestors such as Te Whatahoro Jury, Henare Tomoana and Mohi Te Ātahīkoia.

“I think the timing is good. We need to keep the momentum going. There were lots of expressions of kotahitanga at the different meetings but it needs a bit of form and function and that is what we are going to try and achieve at this meeting,” Barber said.

Ōmahu Marae minitā (minister), the Reverend Zhane Tāhau Whelan, said in a statement he welcomed the opportunity for his marae and hapū to host the Hui Taumata.

“Our tīpuna [ancestor] Renata Kawepō always said that Ōmahu was a marae for the motu. He was a great prophetic voice and champion for Kotahitanga,” Whelan said.

“We look forward to welcoming Kīngi Tūheitia back to the marae after his visit not long after Cyclone Gabrielle hit last year. It will be fantastic for him to see the progress that has been made in the last 12 months as we come together for the unity and flourishing of te iwi Māori.”

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz.