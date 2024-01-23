Whakamoemiti at the temple at Ratana Pa on January 25 will be a local community event requiring vaccine passes, photo ID and masks. Photo / Moana Ellis

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ

Kiingi Tuuheitia and a contingent of Waikato Tainui have reached Rātana celebrations where mōrehu have gathered to celebrate the birthday of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, the founder of the Rātana movement.

The mauri of the national Hui aa Iwi hosted at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia on Saturday now sits with Rātana who will oversee and guide ongoing discussions focused on key priorities set last week.

Rātana representative Kamaka Manuel said larger numbers were expected to attend celebrations to continue discussions which began last week and the Rātana values and philosophy of unity and peace would guide discussion and engagement.

“Our hui is always engaged with lots of spirituality and lots of wairua so there’s been a call this morning for us to be able to add that element to the mauri of that hui that has just finished.”

Ngāti Kahungunu, Tūwharetoa and Ngāpuhi were among iwi representatives arriving on Tuesday and while maintaining the momentum of kōrero which started at the Hui aa Iwi was still a priority, celebrating the Rātana movement and its founder was at the forefront.

Speakers on the pae throughout the day have said the Rātana movement has always followed the philosophy of kotahitanga and ngā mōrehu would play a key role in uniting iwi across the country.

Political leaders notably absent at the Hui aa Motu last week are expected to attend celebrations on Wednesday and iwi will have the opportunity to put the key messages formulated so far to them directly.

Manuel said all manuhiri at Rātana would be welcomed under a banner of manaakitanga.

“We operate on the values, principles and philosophies of our founder, which is rangimarie (peace). We are expecting politicians to bring their views and present issues that they feel are important to represent.

“I don’t think we will see anything different than what we’ve seen in the mainstream already but perhaps possibly their intention to try and affirm their stance. I think it will be an opportunity for them to hear off the back end of the hui aa motu first hand, here on Rātana what our thoughts are about that.”

Te Tai Hauāuru MP Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and her fellow Te Pāti Māori MPs were welcomed to Rātana beside Kiingi Tuuheitia.

She said the sentiments from the hui ā motu on Saturday were being brought on to Rātana.

“That sense of solidarity is what everyone is feeling really great about because we know we’re not alone, we know we’re not wrong and we know together we’re calling out a government and its anti-Māori agenda, but just as importantly carrying on living.”

Ngarewa-Packer said the theme of unity and rangatahi that emerged from the Hui ā Motu had always been a core kaupapa of the Rātana church.